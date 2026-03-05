Bahrain destroys 65 out of 75 missiles since start of Iranian strikes — military

DOHA, March 5. /TASS/. Bahraini armed forces have shot down 65 out of 75 missiles launched from Iran since the beginning of the escalation in the Persian Gulf zone, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing a representative of the kingdom’s military.

In addition, according to his data, the military recorded the launch of 124 unmanned aerial vehicles, 88 of which were shot down, and another 36 fell without reaching their targets.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key Iranian figures were killed.