Brent crude surges over 5% on ICE, WTI jumps more than 8% on NYMEX

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery on the London-based ICE exchange is up more than 5%, while WTI futures for April 2026 on NYMEX is gaining over 8%, market data shows.

As of 09:26 p.m. Moscow time (06:26 p.m. GMT), Brent was trading up 5.26% at $85.68 per barrel. WTI surged 8.49% to $81 per barrel, hitting its highest level since July 19, 2024.

By 09:32 p.m. Moscow time (06:32 p.m. GMT), Brent futures stood at $85.49 per barrel (+5.02%), while WTI was up 7.94%, trading at $80.59 per barrel.