Rosatom joins Nuclear Forum in South Africa

PRETORIA, March 5. /TASS/. Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom took part in the Nuclear Forum, which was held in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday, a representative of Rosatom told TASS.

The forum was attended by representatives of leading global nuclear energy companies, as well as specialists from African countries.

During the meeting, participants discussed key trends in nuclear technology and shared practical experience in implementing large international projects.

Ryan Collier, Director General of Rosatom in Central and Southern Africa, presented floating power unit technologies.

"For energy-deficient regions, floating power units offer an optimal solution: mobility, scalability, and sufficient power generation while minimizing land use. In 2024, the company announced the development of floating power unit technology for tropical climates, which will meet the specific needs of the African continent. Rosatom not only offers ready-made technology but also organizes training for local personnel to operate the reactors," he said.

The development of large nuclear power plants, including the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant being built by Rosatom in Egypt, has also attracted considerable attention.

"Localization is an integral part of Rosatom's strategy for building new nuclear power plants," said Murad Aslanov, Director of Rosatom's Representative Office in Egypt.

"As a global developer of nuclear power plants, Rosatom is committed to responsible project implementation, strengthening local supply chains, developing national competencies, and contributing to long-term socioeconomic development in the countries where we operate," he said.

Forum participants stressed that nuclear energy plays a strategic role for African countries. In the context of energy capacity shortages and the transition to low-carbon energy sources, nuclear technologies offer proven and safe solutions capable of ensuring a reliable electricity supply for decades to come.