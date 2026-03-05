US Treasury issues license for transactions with Rosneft's German subsidiaries

WASHINGTON, March 5. /TASS/. The US Treasury has issued a general license to conduct financial transactions with Rosneft's German subsidiaries, according to a notice on the website of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The document states that the permission to conduct financial transactions extends to Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH, as well as other legal entities controlled by these companies. The license takes effect on March 5. Its expiration date is not specified in the document.

On September 16, 2022, German authorities transferred Rosneft's German assets (Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH) to the management of the German Federal Network Agency.