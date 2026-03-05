Iran expresses concern regarding incident in Nakhchivan — Azerbaijani foreign minister

BAKU, March 5. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, informed that the Iranian side has launched an investigation into the incident related to the crash of a UAV in Nakhchivan, the press service of the Azerbaijani foreign ministry reported.

"The Iranian minister expressed concern regarding the drone attacks on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He informed that the Iranian side and the military have begun an investigation into this incident," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Araghchi, in a conversation with Bayramov, refuted accusations that Iran "had launched any projectiles" towards Azerbaijan and stated that an investigation into this incident has been initiated.