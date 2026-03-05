Mideast crisis to worsen as Iran's proxies turn active — former Russian ambassador to Iran

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. During a discussion hosted by the Valdai Discussion Club, Alexander Maryasov, Russia’s former ambassador to Tehran (2001-2005), warned that the situation in the Middle East could deteriorate further, if proxy groups supporting Iran escalate their confrontations with the United States and Israel.

He emphasized that while Iran’s internal situation remains complex and tense, the potential for escalation exists - particularly if Shiite militias in Iraq, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Yemeni Houthis intensify their efforts against Israel and the US. The ongoing clashes suggest that regional tensions are already rising, with both Israeli and American forces responding, which could lead to a broader conflict.

Maryasov also highlighted the impact of the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing it as a pivotal event that has intensified anti-American and anti-Israeli sentiments within Iran. He noted that Khamenei was not only Iran’s spiritual and political leader but also regarded as a martyr - shahid - by many Iranians and Shiite communities worldwide. His death has been framed by Iran’s religious authorities as the beginning of a jihad, a holy struggle against Israel and the United States, further fueling the region’s volatility.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.