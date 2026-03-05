Hezbollah launches dozens of missiles on Israeli settlements in Upper Galilee

BEIRUT, March 5. /TASS/. Hezbollah launched dozens of missiles on Israeli settlements in the Upper Galilee, the military wing of the Shia movement reported on Telegram.

"Fighters from the Islamic Resistance conducted that operation in response to Israeli bombing of towns and villages in southern Lebanon as well as southern outskirts of Beirut," Hezbollah said in a communique.

Early on Thursday morning, drones launched by Hezbollah struck an Israeli brigade in Ein Zeitim lying north of Safed, an Israeli city 20 km away from the Lebanese border. Shia units repelled an Israeli attempt to penetrate in southern Lebanon near Ad-Duhairah and inflicted losses on enemy troops and equipment.