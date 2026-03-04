Air defenses destroy 34 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within four-hour period

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions, as well as over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea within a four-hour period on late Wednesday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 4:00 p.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on March 4, alert air defense forces destroyed 34 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 21 UAVs over the Black Sea, five UAVs over the Sea of Azov, three UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, two UAVs over the Belgorod Region, two UAVs over the Krasnodar Region and one UAV over the Republic of Chechnya," the ministry said in a statement.