Iran’s top security official puts US death toll from retaliatory Iranian strikes at 500

DOHA, March 4. /TASS/. More than 500 US troops have been killed in retaliatory Iranian strikes, according to Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

"Mr. [US President Donald] Trump, swayed by [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s clownish antics, has dragged the American people into an unjust war with Iran. Now he must calculate: with over 500 American soldiers killed in just the past few days, does America still come first - or Israel?" Iran’s top security official wrote on his page on X.

"The martyrdom of Imam [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei will exact a heavy price from you," Larijani warned.