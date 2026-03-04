UK medical contingents in Ukraine to be considered targets by Russian forces — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. All foreign military medical contingents in Ukraine, including those from the United Kingdom, will be regarded as legitimate targets by the Russian Armed Forces, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"On February 24, the British tabloid Daily Express, citing unnamed Western officials, reported information about the presence of military medical specialists, including surgeons, physiotherapists, and nurses from the United Kingdom in Ukraine. <...> We have not yet received any statements or comments from British officials confirming or denying this information," the diplomat said.

"Nevertheless, we would like to reiterate that any foreign contingents in Ukraine, including military medical ones, will be treated as legitimate targets by Russian forces. British contingents will not be an exception," Zakharova emphasized.

"By the way, perhaps the United Kingdom would like to redeploy their medical specialists from Ukraine to the Middle East? They would be extremely helpful there right now," she added.

The contingent’s tasks in Ukraine reportedly include not only training Ukrainian colleagues but also gaining experience in providing medical assistance in the realities of a new type of military conflict, where rapid air evacuation of the wounded is impossible due to the constant threat of drone attacks, the diplomat noted. "Based on Ukrainian experience, there are plans to revise British regulations on combat medical care, which were drafted for different conditions, including expeditionary operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, where Western forces controlled the airspace," Zakharova said.