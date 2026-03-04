At least 78 injured in strike on Iranian frigate off Sri Lanka — Reuters

NEW DELHI, March 4. /TASS/. A submarine attack on an Iranian ship off the coast of Sri Lanka has left at least 101 people missing, one dead, and 78 injured, sources in Sri Lanka's Navy and Defense Ministry told Reuters on Wednesday. It was unclear who attacked the ship, which the sources said has now sunk.

"What we know at this point is that 79 people were rescued and brought to the hospital, and one of them was seriously injured. Another 101 are believed to be missing, and the vessel has sunk," a Sri Lankan navy source, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media, told the agency.

Other Reuters sources reported that one of those taken to the hospital died. Another Sri Lankan naval spokesman stated that the agency's report of 101 missing persons is false.

According to the Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror, the incident involved the Iranian Mooj-class frigate IRIS Dena. At least 180 people were on board, 30 of whom were rescued and taken to the hospital. The frigate IRIS Dena is assigned to the Iranian Navy's Southern Fleet. The ship recently took part in naval exercises in India.