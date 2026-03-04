Iran tried to avoid war with US, Israel through diplomacy — president

TUNIS, March 4. /TASS/. Iran tried to avoid war with the United States and Israel through diplomacy, but their military aggression left no choice but to defend itself, the President of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian, pointed out in an address to the leaders of neighboring and friendly countries.

"Respected leaders of friendly and neighboring states, we tried to avoid war with your help and through diplomatic means, but the US-Zionist aggression left us no choice but to defend ourselves. We respect your sovereignty and still believe that regional peace should be ensured through the collective efforts of the countries in the region," the president stated on social media X.