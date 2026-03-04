Iranian forces claim responsibility for attack on Ben Gurion Airport — press release

RABAT, March 5. /TASS/. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces) has claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Ben Gurion International Airport in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, the press release said.

"The IRGC struck strategic targets in the [Israeli] Defense Ministry building and Ben Gurion International Airport, using hypersonic missiles and drones," the document noted. According to it, the IRGC has already destroyed "seven modern US and Israeli radars located in the region."