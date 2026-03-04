Power supply restored in central Iraq — energy company

RABAT, March 5. /TASS/. Electricity supply, which was completely cut off in Iraq several hours ago, has been restored in the central regions of the country, a spokesman for the Iraqi electricity company said.

"After the power outage that occurred this afternoon, electricity supply has been restored in the central region of the country," the INA news agency quoted him as saying.

Earlier, an Iraqi Electricity Ministry spokesperson said that the complete power outage was due to a technical issue related to the failure to supply gas to a power plant in the southern governorate of Basra. The ministry also pointed out that work has begun to restore disconnected power plants and power lines.