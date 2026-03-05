US presidential advisers urge declaring victory over Iran as soon as possible — CNN

NEW YORK, March 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump says he is ready to fight forever, but some of his advisers fear that Washington will be drawn into a protracted war and are trying to persuade him to declare victory over Iran as soon as possible, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, after five days of fighting, many in Trump's circle already consider it necessary to withdraw from the conflict. The US administration has found it difficult to gain the necessary support of the US population on this issue, CNN's sources said. In addition, the stock market has fallen into chaos, the gasoline prices are rising, and the number of American military casualties is likely to increase. In this regard, some of the president's advisers and close allies are trying to convince him to end the military operation quickly and declare victory, CNN pointed out.

"It’s a political risk, no ands, ifs or buts," one of Trump's advisers told CNN. "Let’s just hope something doesn’t go really wrong. Because if that happens, it’s going to be a problem," he added.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.