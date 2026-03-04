Two sailors injured in attack on Russian gas tanker — transport ministry

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Two sailors were injured in the attack on the Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz in the Mediterranean Sea on March 3, the Russian Transport Ministry’s official spokesman Nikolay Shestakov told TASS.

"According to updated information, two sailors suffered burns as a result of an incident with the Russian gas tanker Arctic Metagaz. They were taken off the ship by a lifeboat and taken to a hospital in Benghazi. They will be given necessary medical assistance. The remaining 28 people are on their way to Murmansk," he said.

Earlier reports said that the Russian gas carrier was attacked by Ukrainian unmanned boats from the Libyan coast. The incident occurred in close proximity to the territorial waters of the European Union member state of Malta. The Transport Ministry said that the tanker was en route from the port of Murmansk carrying cargo documented in full compliance with international regulations.

The Transport Ministry described the attack as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy.