Russia to take into account expansion of France, Britain's nuclear arms in planning — MFA

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has highlighted the implications of Britain and France’s decision to expand their nuclear arsenals.

"London and Paris plan to proceed with their decision to bolster their nuclear stockpiles, a move that is significant because it occurs outside the bounds of international restrictions. This continuation of their longstanding policy reflects reluctance to engage in any nuclear arms control agreements," she stated at a news briefing.

Zakharova emphasized the broader strategic impact, noting, "As a result, the unchecked expansion of NATO's nuclear capabilities demands increased attention and careful integration into our military planning and development."

She noted that NATO countries are strengthening coordination "in matters of making and implementing potential decisions on the use of nuclear weapons against a common adversary."

"From the standpoint of Russia's security interests, the fact that our country has traditionally been viewed by the North Atlantic bloc as such an adversary is of fundamental importance. This is not only no longer concealed, but is emphasized in every possible way. On top of all that, it is being framed in propaganda."

On March 2, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement on national nuclear deterrence, announced that eight European countries had expressed a desire to cooperate with Paris. He identified these countries as Germany, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark. Commenting on the initiative at a press conference on March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the growing risk of nuclear proliferation spiraling out of control.