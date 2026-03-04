DOHA, March 4. /TASS/. Israel has carried out a powerful air attack on the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran, and also pounded the north of Tehran, NourNews agency reported.
Explosions heard in Tehran and Tabriz — agency
This information reported NourNews agency
Russia’s Radon-O system effective against frequency hopping UAVs — Rostec
The Radon-O is effective at industrial facilities, Rostec said
FACTBOX: What we know about earthquake near Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
The epicenter of the tremors was located 21 km offshore from the city of Sochi
Gas prices in Europe spiked due to more solvent customers — Putin
The main suppliers of gas did not reduce their volumes, the president noted
Russia ready to boost oil supplies to China, India — Novak
Russian oil is in demand, the deputy prime minister noted
Massive demonstrations against strikes on Iran erupt in dozens of US cities — TV
Demonstrators said they are ready to "keep protesting for as long as it takes"
Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out 27 operations against US military bases on March 3
Militants of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq used dozens of drones and missiles against enemy bases in Iraq and the region
FACTBOX: What is known about tankers’ situation after closure of the Strait of Hormuz
Ten oil tankers attempting to pass the strait have already been struck by missiles and drones
Russia offered Iran air defense projects, Tehran showed little interest — Putin
The countries' strategic partnership agreement does not contain any articles related to defense, Russian President said
Press review: Israel opens second front as Trump shows no clear Iran strategy outlook
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 3rd
Iran may respond to US asymmetrically in months — political scientist
Farhad Ibragimov noted that any casualties resulting from a future escalation would likely be seen in the United States as a direct consequence of America's decision to initiate military action
US destroys over 20 Iranian vessels — Pentagon
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine reported that Iran's major naval presence in the theater was neutralized
US, Israel open Pandora's box by assassinating Khamenei, says Iran's ambassador to Austria
Asadollah Eshrang Jahromi said that Khamenei was respected by "tens of millions of Muslims in the region and around the world," this is why his assassination "has profound and far-reaching consequences," for which Israel and the United States will bear "full responsibility."
India signs $238-million contract with Russia to purchase Shtil air defense systems
The contract further highlights the enduring and robust defense partnership between India and Russia
Potential successor to Khamenei, situation at US bases: Middle East conflict
Iran damaged communications and radar equipment on at least seven US military facilities in the Middle East during the first three days of hostilities
Kremlin agrees with Macron that nuclear deterrence underpins global security
"At the same time, we must not forget about the non-proliferation regime," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian Pacific Fleet detachment sets off on long-range voyage to Korea Strait
The detachment of ships will conduct a series of exercises and also make routine port calls at friendly countries
Russia’s latest Yolka drones repel attack by over 50 Lyuty UAVs in Bryansk Region
"As it carries no explosives, the drone can be safely used to protect populated areas and critical infrastructure facilities," the company noted
Khamenei’s son emerges as leading candidate for Iran’s supreme leader — NYT
According to the report, some council members voiced concerns that such a move could make him a target for US and Israeli strikes
Press review: Iran missile risks may expand conflict and US eyes regime change in Cuba
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 4th
Russia sees higher interest in its oil in India — Novak
According to the official, much will depend on how the situation in the Middle East develops
US seeks to stir up religious hatred through actions in Iran — envoy to Russia
Kazem Jalali reminded that heads of state have legal and personal immunity
Iran’s foreign policy to continue relying on Khamenei’s legacy — envoy to Russia
Kazem Jalali called Iran's Supreme Leader a great architect
US Navy to escort tankers in Strait of Hormuz if necessary — Trump
The US president says that the measure can be introduced "as soon as possible"
US to safeguard maritime trade in Gulf — Trump
The US International Development Finance Corporation was assigned to provide insurance, guarantees
US may soon attack Cuba, but with little chances of success — expert
Washington views Cuba as a zone of exclusively American interests, and this 'island of freedom' clearly doesn’t align with Washington’s vision of an autonomous actor, Farhad Ibragimov noted
Russian gas carrier attacked in Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned boats
All 30 crew members were rescued
Iran’s top security official puts US death toll from retaliatory Iranian strikes at 500
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani emphasized that the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would exact a heavy price from the enemy
New Middle East war more dangerous than nuclear war — analyst
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, the world is witnessing the beginning of the end of the old paradigm of warfare
Russia to take EU militarization into account in upgrading all types of weapons — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the EU is currently undergoing a transformation into "an aggressive, intractable, conflict-minded, impoverished, and self-defeating international player"
Iran determined to use all its force to defend itself amid continued aggression — diplomat
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Lavrov, Omani foreign minister call for Middle East ceasefire — Russian Foreign Ministry
"The readiness of Russia and Oman, including within the framework of the United Nations, was noted to promote the search for compromise peaceful solutions based on respect for the basic norms of international law," the statement says
IN BRIEF: On current issues Putin and Orban discussed by phone
In a conversation with the Hungarian PM, the Russian leader emphasized Hungary's sovereign course and principled position in support of a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine
Refusal to negotiate, readiness for endless war — statements from Iranian representatives
Iran’s ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad Ali Eskandari opined that Turkey and Qatar would be the next victims of Israel and the US after Iran
Yemeni Houthis ready for military action against Israel in defense of Iran — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova underscored the clear risk of the conflict spreading further, warning that "the ongoing US and Israeli aggression against Iran could trigger a broader armed confrontation across the Middle East"
Conflict around Iran harmful for economies — Merz
The German Chancellor noted that oil and gas prices would grow
Strong explosion hits eastern Tehran — news agency
No further details have been provided so far
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln moved away from Iran after strike — IRGC
The US Central Command reported that the carrier came under fire but was not hit
Russian MFA comments on possible 'nuclear collaboration' between European countries'
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the attitudes of the countries bordering the region and beyond are important
Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV launch sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,150 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
IN BRIEF: On situation around Druzhba oil pipeline
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the EC is pressuring Ukraine to resume supplies
Merz says Europe cannot accept Ukraine deal concluded behind its back
The German chancellor also said he had made this clear to US President Donald Trump
UK medical contingents in Ukraine to be considered targets by Russian forces — diplomat
On February 24, Daily Express reported information about the presence of military medical specialists, including surgeons, physiotherapists, and nurses from the United Kingdom in Ukraine
Iran permitted two ships of friendly countries to pass through Strait of Hormuz
Iran hit more than ten ships, including tankers, in the Strait of Hormuz since the moment when the US and Israel attacked it on February 28
A strike on Bushehr NPP would cause a regional-scale disaster — Rosatom CEO
According to Alexey Likhachev, the company lost contact with the leadership of Iran's entire nuclear industry
Trump says Israel did not force US to launch operation against Iran
The US president says it was his opinion that "they were going to attack first"
IN BRIEF: Rosatom Chief’s statements on situation around Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant
Work at the Bushehr NPP construction site has been completely suspended
Iran can wage war with drones almost indefinitely — expert
Dmitry Kuzyakin believes that today only Russia, Ukraine, and Iran have mastered the art of warfare under the new rules
Central part of Israel shelled twice in half hour
The Israeli army said the missiles from Lebanon had been intercepted
At least 78 injured in strike on Iranian frigate off Sri Lanka — Reuters
According to the agency, another 101 people are believed to be missing
US submarine sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast — Reuters
According to the agency, 79 people were rescued, while more than 100 sailors remain missing
Putin holds Kremlin meeting with Hungary’s top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto has already met with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Merz doubts strikes on Iran may bring about political change in Tehran
The German chancellor urged to create a strategy for the future of Iran and the region, where "all neighbors, without exception, recognize Israel’s right to exist and live safely"
Conflict with Iran could lead to ceasefire in Ukraine on Russia’s conditions — Bloomberg
The deployment of US naval forces in the region makes the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine less likely
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,290 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
US bases in Persian Gulf involved in strikes on Iran, says ambassador to Austria
"That is why, for the purposes of self-defense, we were forced to strike these military facilities," Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi said
US spent $779 mln in first 24 hours of military operation against Iran
It is approximately 0.1% of the US military budget for 2026
IOC should clarify its stance on suspension of Russian athletes — presidential spokesman
The IOC announced on Tuesday that sports must remain a unifying force in a world shaken by conflicts, divisions and tragedies
Drone strikes bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
The United States could have used this transportation link to evacuate its military personnel, the news agency said
Cargo ship hit by missiles near Strait of Hormuz — news agency
The cargo crew comprising 24 people was evacuated
More than 600 Russians remain at Bushehr nuclear plant — Rosatom CEO
The buses are ready and evacuation routes were considered, Alexey Likhachev said
Aggression against Iran and US plans for other countries: Lavrov’ statements
According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow will use all of its capabilities, including in its relations with Tehran, to ensure that the problem in the Middle East "does not escalate further and is resolved"
Iran has attacked nine US military bases in Middle East in 48 hours — CNN
According to the report, the strikes targeted four military facilities in Kuwait, two in the UAE, and one each in Iraq, Bahrain and Qatar
China expresses resolute protest to Britain over ‘anti-China manipulation’
Earlier, Scotland Yard reported that counter-terrorism officers had detained three men on suspicion of working for Chinese intelligence
US used new missile in Iran first time — TWZ
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is capable of striking targets at distances exceeding 500 kilometers
Slovakia approves termination of electricity supplies agreement with Ukraine
The Slovak Finance Minister is recommended to take steps in respect of SEPS company for immediate termination of the agreement between SEPS and Ukrenergo
US has no problems with Russia and China stemming from Iran war, says Pentagon chief
According to Pete Hegseth, he has no message for Russia and China on this issue
Iran denies information about alleged readiness to discuss ceasefire
The official stressed that Iran would "continue without hesitation" to respond to strikes by the Israeli and US armed forces
Israel attacked Saudi Aramco’s refinery in false flag operation — news agency
According to the agency's source, the port of Fujairah in the UAE is one of the next targets of Israelis
Iran to continue destroying enemy bases within reach of its forces — diplomat
Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Alireza Sanei stressed that "the people and the Armed Forces of Iran are resolute to continue war until the victory"
Russia rejects West’s attempt to deny its plans to provide Ukraine with nukes — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, London and Paris "have the capability, incentive and means to commit the indicated international law crime"
Oil price possibly reaching $200, declining stocks: situation in economy
The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil has exceeded $85 per barrel for the first time since mid-2024
Injured people in Volgograd Region: aftermath of Ukrainian UAV attack on Russian regions
Five people were injured in the attack, Governor Andrey Bocharov said
War criminals who killed 165 schoolgirls in Iran to face criminal liability — ambassador
Kazem Jalali says the attack is a clear violation of international humanitarian law
Mossad conducts overnight ground operation in Iran — Al Arabiya
According to the TV channel, the operation was carried out by Mossad operatives with the support of special forces
Even Trump’s loyal supporters question rationale for war in Iran — Politico
According to the report, the hostilities are unfolding amid calls from Republicans associated with the MAGA movement for leaders to focus on domestic issues due to concerns about a prolonged conflict
Iran’s intelligence aware of where Netanyahu holds his meetings — IRGC
Iran’s intelligence knows all the targets around the Islamic Republic, as well as Israeli and American targets, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army Rahim Safavi said
US suffers nearly $2·bn in equipment losses since Iran war began — Anadolu
The most expensive loss was a US AN/FPS-132 early warning radar system at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, valued at $1.1 billion
Ukrainian army concerned about munitions shortage amid Iran crisis — military expert
Russian intelligence obtained the information from several intercepted conversations between Ukrainian soldiers
Impact on GDP and $779 mln in one day - what we know about cost of Iran attack for US
According to Anadolu, the largest expense during the first day was the launch of Tomahawk missiles
