NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, leading a Russian delegation, has arrived in New York to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

His address at the UN is slated for September 28. In the coming days, he will take part in several bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings, including events within the framework of the CSTO, BRICS, G20 as well as the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.