European stock markets close in the red on Thursday

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Major European stock indexes ended today’s trading session lower amid prevailing geopolitical conditions, according to market data.

The Paris CAC 40 closed at 8,030.90 points, down 1.68%. Meanwhile, Frankfurt’s DAX settled at 23,815.75 points, falling 1.61%.

The UK's benchmark FTSE 100 ended the day at 10,413.94 points (-1.45%), while Italy’s FTSE MIB (Milano Italia Borsa Index) dropped 1.71% to 44,560.63 points. Meanwhile, the STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense index declined by 1.46%, reaching 5,784.96 points.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.