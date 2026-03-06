Russian Pacific Fleet ships make business call at a Myanmar port

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. A detachment of Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships has made a business call at the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the fleet's press service reported.

"A detachment of the Russian Pacific Fleet ships, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, and the Pechenga medium-sized sea tanker, made a business call at the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. Representatives of the Russian Embassy in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and officers of the Myanmar Navy greeted the Pacific Fleet sailors on shore," the press service reported.

It noted that over the next few days, the Russian navy men will have the opportunity to experience the culture and local attractions, and will also participate in friendly sports competitions with naval personnel from the host country. A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships departed Vladivostok on February 12, 2026 for a long-distance, Asia-Pacific deployment. Previously, the Russian naval ships visited the Malaysian port of Georgetown.