Israeli military announces strike on Hezbollah facilities near Beirut

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had begun a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah facilities on the outskirts of Beirut.

"The IDF has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dahiyeh area in Beirut," the IDF said.

Meanwhile, a source in Beirut’s civil defense authority said the air strike targeted Haret Hreik, one of the most densely populated suburbs on the south of the Lebanese capital.

"The strikes began with a missile attack on a building in Haret Hreik, where a plume of smoke is not seen rising to the sky," the source said. "Residents left the area immediately after the Israeli armed forces warned about the impending strike on Thursday afternoon."