Rosatom, South Africa’s NECSA to cooperate on human resources development

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA) have signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of personnel cooperation, the state corporation’s press service said.

"On March 5, 2026, on the sidelines of the Africa Energy Indaba in Cape Town, the Rosatom state corporation and South Africa’s Nuclear Energy Corporation NECSA signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of personnel cooperation. The document establishes a long-term framework for interaction in the field of skills development and knowledge exchange in nuclear and related technological areas," the statement said.

Within the framework of the cooperation, the primary focus will be placed on training young specialists and strengthening local and regional technical capacity in Africa. As Rosatom noted, priority areas include joint educational and training programs, initiatives to support women and young professionals, short-term staff internships, the development of engineering skills and professional competitions, as well as joint research projects.