UAE to lift flight restrictions on Saturday at the earliest — source

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Restrictions for flights in the UAE airspace will remain at least until Saturday, March 7, a source in the regional ATC community told TASS.

"The UAE airspace will remain partly closed, provisionally, until noon GMT of Saturday. In this regard, airplanes en route to local airports and back should follow only a number of designated corridors," the source said.

Six of such corridors were established for security reasons, with each of them leading from local airports to the airspace of neighboring Oman and Saudi Arabia. Air traffic controllers can also make prompt decisions on closing the corridors and directing inbound airplanes to a safe waiting zone in case of threat to air traffic, he added.