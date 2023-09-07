Three buildings, several cars damaged in central Rostov-on-Don after drone fall

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 7. /TASS/. Three buildings and several cars were damaged after the fall of a drone in downtown Rostov-on-Don, one person was hurt, Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Thursday.

"According to the updated information about consequences in central Rostov: facades of three buildings were damaged, their windows were broken, damage was done to several cars. One person sought medical assistance with incised wounds of his legs. He refused from hospitalization," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to a TASS correspondent, the crash site was cordoned off. Windows are broken in several buildings, including the Gavrosh restaurant.

The governor said earlier that two drones were downed by the air defense system. One drone fell down in a city suburb, the other one fell down in the center of the city.