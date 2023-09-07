{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine
Three buildings, several cars damaged in central Rostov-on-Don after drone fall

One person sought medical assistance with incised wounds of his legs

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 7. /TASS/. Three buildings and several cars were damaged after the fall of a drone in downtown Rostov-on-Don, one person was hurt, Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Thursday.

"According to the updated information about consequences in central Rostov: facades of three buildings were damaged, their windows were broken, damage was done to several cars. One person sought medical assistance with incised wounds of his legs. He refused from hospitalization," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to a TASS correspondent, the crash site was cordoned off. Windows are broken in several buildings, including the Gavrosh restaurant.

The governor said earlier that two drones were downed by the air defense system. One drone fell down in a city suburb, the other one fell down in the center of the city.

Ukrainian drone shot down in Bryansk Region — governor
No one was hurt, no damage was done, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said
US hasn’t given Russia written proposals for strategic stability dialogue — Russian MFA
According to the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, the dialogue with the Americans, including on arms control, is "extremely sporadic and unsystematic"
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
Over 100 Russia’s requests for extradition of criminals turned down by EU since 2022
Most of the refusals came from Poland, Valery Kalachev, chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said
US test-fires ICBM Minuteman III
It is noted that the purpose of the ICBM test launch was "to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system"
Swiss-based NGO unveils large-scale corruption schemes in Odessa
Also, the organization reported about the "the biggest reported corruption scheme" that that saw 1 million tons of grain exported via "a raft of intermediary (and mostly fictitious) companies"
Russia fighting not against Ukrainian people, but against Banderite monsters — Putin
According to the president, it is necessary to dig up the evidence and show it to the world, so that there is no misunderstanding as to the nature of those whom Russia is fighting
Russian Armed Forces to have new Ratnik-3 outfit with built-in exoskeleton
According to Army commander Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov, it will be an outfit of a totally new level by all components
Ukraine’s Challenger tanks make appearance, one hit near Rabotino — Zaporozhye politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that this tank was not a superweapon and catched fire as easily as Leopards
Volume of Russia’s National Wealth Fund as of September 1 reaches to $139.98 bln
Liquid assets of the Russian National Wealth Fund amounted to 7.251 trillion rubles as of September 1, or 4.8% of GDP projected for 2023
Russian banks can make profit well above 2021 level of $23.38 bln in 2023
Banks earned 0.8 trillion rubles. profit in the second quarter of 2023 due to increased business volumes, high margins and currency revaluation
US rules out international control of its biolabs — Russian Defense Ministry
Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov recalled that back in 2001 the United States blocked work on a legally binding protocol to the BTWC, thus completely excluding the possibility of international control of its military-biological research
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Russian aircraft deliver nine airstrikes on Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Sergey Zybinsky, the crew of a Su-34 bomber delivered an airstrike on the place of temporary deployment of the 43rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the village of Peschanoye
Wagner PMC 'does not exist' today, Kremlin reminds London
Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the UK’s plans to deem the private military company a terrorist organization
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Russian, Indian foreign ministers agree to step up coordination in UN, SCO, BRICS, G20
Practical steps to continue developing trade, economic and energy cooperation, collaboration in the field of transportation, as well as financial cooperation were discussed
Washington notified Moscow about Blinken’s visit to Kiev in advance — diplomatic source
The Secretary of State will stay in Ukraine for two days and will discuss combating corruption, among other things
Eager to see Russia’s defeat West misjudged its potential — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin pointed out that at the beginning of 2022 he had a chance to see some "absolutely fantastic forecasts predicting a 'collapse' of the Russian economy in a matter of months amid tightening sanctions"
Britain remains major geopolitical adversary of Russia — intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that "the many wars and conflicts that were triggered in Europe involving Russia against its interests can often be traced back to London"
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
US’ decision to supply depleted uranium munitions to Kiev inhumane — Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission noted that Washington is deliberately transferring weapons of indiscriminate action
Russian Armed Forces slated to take delivery of four Tu-160M aircraft this year — Shoigu
The Army will also recieve six Il-76MD-90A cargo aircraft
Experts from USA, Germany, other countries to observe election in Zaporozhye Region
The electoral committee of the region noted that they are "eady to meet everyone
Ukraine’s top diplomat says Kiev to refrain from firing Taurus missiles beyond borders
Commenting on potential talks with Russia, Dmitry Kuleba warned that "Ukraine will not cede a square meter of its territory"
Two drones shot down in Rostov-on-Don, one falls down in city center, hurting one civilian
As a result, several passenger cars were damaged, governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev said
Baltic Fleet ships practice massive strikes with Kalibr missiles
The Baltic Fleet’s strike group consisting of small missile ships The Grad, The Odintsovo and The Sovetsk practiced a massive strike with Kalibr missiles against targets simulating a detachment of warships of a hypothetical enemy and critical coastal facilities
Japan’s first lunar lander separates from carrier rocket
The Lunar Module separated 47 minutes after launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan
Russia’s top tennis player Medvedev advances to 2023 US Open semifinals
Medvedev, seeded 3rd at the tournament, defeated 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 his compatriot Andrey Rublev, seeded 8th, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday
Saudi crown prince assures Putin of readiness for economic partnership with BRICS
The Russian president and the Saudi crown prince reviewed cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the OPEC+ agreement and agreed to keep working for the stability of the global energy market
Deposed Gabonese president Ondimba free to leave country — interim president
General Bris Oliga Nguema, president of the transitional period of Gabon, read on national television in a statement saying that Ali ben Bongo Ondimba is free to move
Romania’s president demands probe into suspicious drone debris
Klaus Iohannis urged to initiate a professional investigation into the origin of the UAV components
Panda cub at Moscow Zoo steadily gaining weight
At the end of August, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that Russia's first-ever giant panda cub had been born at the Moscow Zoo
West calling Ukraine 'global breadbasket' pure hyperbole — Russian Foreign Ministry
The foreign policy agency also noted that "no catastrophe" occurred on the global food market after the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative as grain prices are steadily falling
Russian ambassador to South Africa presents UAE counterpart with symbolic BRICS banknote
The diplomat said the banknote was made in Russia
Blinken to discuss action plan in Kiev following failed Ukrainian offensive — expert
Dmitry Suslov speculated that the visit might produce a decision whether to negotiate with Russia from a position of weakness or, on the contrary, to prepare Ukraine's next offensive as early as next year
Interpol has data on over 130,000 terrorists and their accomplices
US, Albania request Ukraine-themed Security Council meeting on September 8 — source
At the same time, the topic of the meeting is expected to be the anniversary of referendums in new Russian regions
Ukraine’s losses in Kupyansk area amount to more than two platoons
According to Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and a mortar near Novoyegoryevka and Revucheye
Reports about Armenia’s joint drills with US alarming — Kremlin
Earlier, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the republic will hold a joint military exercise, Eagle Partner 2023, with the United States on Armenian soil on September 11-20
Iranian general praises CSTO joint exercise in Belarus
"During the exercise, we saw that armed forces of all participating states used their skills at the highest level," General Naser Buhluli stressed
Japan launches carrier rockets with its first lunar lander
Prior to this, the launch of the module was postponed several times due to bad weather conditions
Drone shot down in Moscow’s Ramensky district — Moscow mayor
No damage or casualties were preliminarily reported from the site where the fragments hit the ground, Sergey Sobyanin said
Russia’s Aerospace Force hits Ukrainian saboteur training base — defense ministry
It is reported that the Russian armed forces have destroyed up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen, as well as five tanks in the South Donetsk area
Lavrov to take part in East Asia Summit in Indonesia
The Russian minister arrived in Jakarta on Wednesday and has already held several bilateral meetings
British defense chief confirms Challenger 2 tank destroyed in Ukraine
"We gifted 14 of these Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. We accept that in the war zone, there can be material losses," Grant Shapps said
Zelensky’s Crimea law aimed at distracting attention from military failures — Russian MP
Leonid Slutsky believes that "the return of the peninsula has become an obsession" Zelensky and his government
US politician dismisses administration’s claims about transparency of military aid to Kiev
"This is a joke funnier than any Zelensky could have written in his prior career as a comedian," Vivek Ramaswamy said
Ukrainian army loses up to 100 troops over 2 days near Novodonetskoye
Denis Pushilin noted that the Ukrainian army is preparing reserves of several hundred people to bolster the group in this sector of the frontline
Armenian people wise enough not to ‘buy into’ NATO’s influence — senior Russian diplomat
According to the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, "rapprochement with NATO is unlikely to turn into positive results for anyone in terms of ensuring their own security"
Russia cannot 'turn back on' South Caucasus region, no such plans envisioned — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted with confidence that Russia would continue acting as a guarantor of security and stability in the region, particularly in Nagorno-Karabakh
Power of Siberia 2 pipeline route being finalized — Novak
A project of building a gas pipeline branch from Naushki to Ulan-Ude and then to Chita with the total length of 700 km is also under review, the deputy prime minister noted
US pushes Ukraine to war, special military op continues — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov made this statement, commenting on the information that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may announce the allocation of additional financial aid to Kiev
Kiev loses 66,000 people in past three months, fails to achieve goals — Shoigu
The most tense situation has developed in the Zaporozhye area where "the enemy has committed into battle its strategic reserve brigades, whose personnel have been trained under the guidance of Western instructors"
Press review: Sochi talks fail to revive grain deal and Biden may face impeachment inquiry
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 5th
Russia calls on Moldova to avoid politicization of energy cooperation — MFA
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Gazprom has been a reliable supplier of energy resources for decades
Russia’s battlegroup East foils Ukrainian attempt to cross river in DPR
According to Oleg Chekhov, the Smerch multiple rocket launcher struck the concentration of the 31st Ukrainian mechanized brigade northeast of Vremevka
Soros Foundation quitting Europe, decamping for Global South — Foreign Policy magazine
The report pointed out that this move was likely the initiative of the foundation’s new chairman and son of the founder, Alexander Soros
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Buildings, port infrastructure damaged in Ukraine’s Odessa Region
An air raid warning was issued for the entire territory of Ukraine earlier in the day
Turkish expert says creation of gas hub questionable without change of EU’s leadership
Necdet Pamir believes that "the political consciousness in Europe should change, with leaders starting to think about the interests of their own countries"
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Total victory over genocide-promoting Kiev only possible outcome of special op — Medvedev
The politician recounted that the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said that it "has not found sufficient evidence that the actions of the Russian military in the country should be qualified as genocide"
Unfriendly countries discussing Russia’s possible expulsion from Interpol
The head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Valery Kalachev, noted that such a procedure is not provided for by the charter of the organization
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
CSTO countries do not want to sully organization’s reputation — diplomat
"The results of the exercises have once again confirmed that the CSTO has all the necessary resources, expertise and experience for the organization to be a reliable guarantor of regional security for many years," Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov emphasized
US seeks to lay legal groundwork to expand military biological activity
It is reported that Washington plans to develop the overseas network of laboratories under its control and extend the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program
Gazprom disagrees with Moldova’s stance on debt, plans to defend its rights
The company noted that the audit report was not adopted by the supervisory board of Moldovagaz, as required by the agreements between Gazprom and the Moldovan government
Ukrainian officer sentenced to 25 years in jail for rape, murder in Mariupol
The court found that on April 7, 2022, Sergei Batynsky, together with other servicemen, while patrolling the territory in the Azovmash area, under the pretext of identifying and checking documents, illegally detained and placed two people in the basement of the plant
Erdogan says gas hub plans discussed with Putin are in the works
According to the President of Turkey, an international trade center will be created in Atasehir for transactions on gas, minerals, and any other materials
US to provide Ukraine with depleted-uranium rounds — Pentagon
The package also includes additional air defense equipment, artillery munitions and anti-tank weapons
East Asia Summit
European Commission official views end of Russian gas imports as ‘mission impossible’
The European Commission noted that if investment in infrastructure continues and new partnerships are established, it will be possible to further reduce Russian LNG imports in the coming months
One civilian killed, 10 wounded in DPR in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in past day
Over the past 24 hours, 83 shellings by the Ukrainian military were recorded in the DPR
At least five blasts sound in Kiev, eyewitnesses say
An air raid alert was in effect in Kiev for almost two hours
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Three Ukrainian drones shot down in Moscow, Rostov Regions — defense ministry
At about 3:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 7, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on Russia’s territory with the use of three plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted, he Russian defense ministry said
Ambassador Antonov visits Russian national Vinnik standing trial in US court
Anatoly Antonov previously visited Alexander Vinnik last fall
Press review: Africa to get seat at G20 table and US warned away from placing nukes in UK
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 6th
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Azerbaijani president, Blinken discuss opening roads for cargo delivery to Karabakh
The President of Azerbaijan said that after the opening of the Agdam-Khankendi road, the Lachin-Khankendi road can also be opened "with the application of the rules of the customs and border regime of Azerbaijan"
Ukraine uses Australian drones to attack Russian territory — diplomat
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Australian government is trying to hide the facts of the country's increasing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict
Explosions heard in south Ukraine’s port cities of Reni, Kilia
There is currently an air alert in the region
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
No reason to state degradation of non-proliferation regime at this moment — diplomat
According to the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons "will continue to serve the cause of international security and stability"
Blinken announces new US assistance to Ukraine worth more than $1 bln
Of this amount, $665.5 million will go to military and civilian assistance
Russian diplomat calls EU's remarks about Armenia joining NATO ‘grand fantasy’
"Armenia is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and we proceed from reality," Alexander Grushko stated
Ukrainian commander reports complex situation on three segments of line of engagement
Over recent days, Ukrainian media outlets have been reporting that Kiev was forced to redeploy its reserves from the country’s south to the east
Moscow opens new subway stations, enabling rides to Vnukovo Airport
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin noted that 70 kilometers of tunnels had been built
Ethnic Jew covering up glorification of Nazism in Ukraine — Putin
The Russian president said this is best understood by ordinary people in Israel
Over 100 Russian athletes opt to change their sports citizenship — sports official
"As many as 55 Olympians have changed their sports citizenship and this figure exceeds 100 if we include non-Olympic sports," Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexey Morozov said
Clandestine US lab held about 1,000 transgenic animals, Russian Defense Ministry says
An investigation revealed that the laboratory had been operating since October 2022 with gross violations of basic biosecurity principles, according to Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov
Joint US-Armenia military exercise to be held in Armenia on September 11-20
According to the statement, the purpose of the exercise is "to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions"
Russian-US dialogue on arms control is non-systemic — Russian deputy foreign minister
According to Sergey Ryabkov, this will not change in the near future
G20 members fail to nail down wording on Ukraine while preparing declaration — Reuters
The summit in New Delhi will be held on September 9-10 in person
Blinken to announce more than $1 bln in aid to Kiev regime — TV
It is noted that Blinken’s visit is taking place amid Ukraine’s counteroffensive moving much slower than anticipated
Russia first to wipe out Challenger 2 tank in 30 years — report
Only one such tank, which entered combat in 1994, was hit in 2003 in Iraq, but that tank was destroyed in a friendly fire incident, not an enemy attack
