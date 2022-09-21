Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart agree to strengthen cooperation — statement

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franca discussed on Wednesday the prospects of bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen interaction in international organizations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting on the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

"The ministers reiterated their firm intention to strengthen cooperation between Russia and Brazil in the UN and its Security Council, BRICS, the G20 and other multilateral platforms," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministers discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership with a focus on the implementation of the agreements reached at the end of the Russia-Brazil summit talks in February 2022.

Lavrov also congratulated his Brazilian colleague and expressed his best wishes on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Brazil's independence, celebrated on September 7.