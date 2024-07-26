Lukoil becomes first Russian company with regional headquarters status in Shanghai

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Lukoil became the first Russian company to receive the status of regional headquarters in Shanghai, the company told TASS.

"Lukoil is the only Russian company to receive the status of regional headquarters in Shanghai. The certificate of recognition was handed over by Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng," the company said.

Lukoil is represented in China by Lukoil Lubricants China, which is responsible for the lubricants business in the country.

Foreign investment companies with the status of an independent legal entity with the total value of the parent company's assets of $200 mln, making a significant contribution to local economic development, can receive the status of a regional headquarters in Shanghai.

Lukoil is a vertically integrated oil and gas company founded in 1991. The company's main production assets are located in Russia. Lukoil has a full production cycle, including geological exploration, production and refining of oil and gas, production of petrochemicals and oils, power generation, trading, and sales.