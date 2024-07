MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva defeated her fellow countrywoman Elina Avanesyan in the final match of the WTA tournament in Romania.

The match ended when the score was 5:7, 7:5, 4:0 in favor of Andreeva, seeded first in the tournament. Avanesyan elected not to continue the match in the third set.

Andreeva is 17 years old. She ranks 32nd in the WTA rating and this is her first title in the WTA.