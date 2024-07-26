One settlement flooded after Kialim water reservoir dam breach in Chelyabinsk Region

CHELYABINSK, July 26. /TASS/. One village has been flooded and people are being evacuated from three other settlement in the Chelyabinsk Region after water broke through the Kialim water storage pond dam, the office of the Russian presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District said.

"According to preliminary data, one village has been flooded. People are being warned about the situation. It has been decided to evacuate from three settlements located downstream the Kiolim river," it said.

According to the Karabash city administration, some 30 people were evacuated from the village of Kiolim located in the vicinity of the water storage pond.

On Friday evening, heavy rains have caused a dam failure at the Kialim water reservoir in the Urals Chelyabinsk Region northwest of the regional capital. Four settlements in the region’s Karabash district are at risk of flooding. An emergency regime has been declared in the district.