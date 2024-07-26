EC’s expropriation of proceeds from Russian assets to entail Moscow’s response

PARIS, July 26. /TASS/. The transfer of proceeds from immobilized Russian assets to Ukraine, which was announced by European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, is illegal and will entail response measures from Russia, the leader of the French party The Patriots, Florian Philippot, said.

"This is an illegal decision from the point of view of international law, which discredits France and European Union countries and will inevitably be followed by a response," he wrote on his X account.

According to the French politician, such a decision will lead to the further escalation of tension "while Ukraine has already lost."

Philippot called for the dissolution of the European Union in the interests of Europe’s wellbeing and general peace.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow will not leave the expropriation of €1.5 bln worth of proceeds from reinvestment of frozen Russian assets to the European Commission (EC) funds for Ukraine unanswered.