‘Ovechkin makes history’: world media discuss sportsman’s ‘miracle goal’

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. Russian forward and Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin on April 6 set a new record for the number of goals scored in the regular season of the National Hockey League (NHL), surpassing Canada's Wayne Gretzky. TASS has compiled the reactions of the world's media to the hockey player's achievement.

Ovechkin scored a record goal in the game against the New York Islanders (1-4). Ilya Sorokin became the 183rd NHL goalie to be beaten by Ovechkin. Sweden's Expressen newspaper wrote: "Ovechkin has done the impossible by breaking Gretzky's record for most goals in regular NHL championships. Every time Ovechkin got the puck, the atmosphere in the New York Islanders' home arena heated up, and in the second period, what everyone was waiting for happened."

"Alex Ovechkin established himself as a goal scorer without peer. With a sizzling wrist shot — so appropriately on the power play, so appropriately from just outside the left faceoff circle — the Washington Capitals’ absolute icon beat a New York Islanders goalie named Ilya Sorokin, a fellow Russian," The Washington Post wrote, emphasizing that Ovechkin's arrival in Washington completely changed the city's attitude toward sports. Canada’s Sportsnet outlet saw symbolism in the emotional celebration of Ovechkin, who rolled across the ice on his stomach after scoring the goal: "That’s what this chase was all about, really — that wave of joy that rippled around the rink and far beyond it, across the entire landscape of a game forever changed by No. 8."

Reuters ran a story headlined "From tragedy to triumph, Ovechkin seals legacy." In it, the authors recalled that Ovechkin survived the death of his older brother in a car accident at the age of 10. And most media outlets focused on the fact that the Russian national paid special attention to his family while honoring the record.

France’s L'Equipe newspaper believes that Ovechkin could have broken the record much earlier. The obstacles to achieving this goal were two lockouts and canceled games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The newspaper also recalled that the player broke the 40-goal mark this season despite an injury that caused him to miss 16 games.

Spain’s Marca newspaper, which rarely covers hockey news, called the record "Ovechkin's miracle" and said the Russian national had reached Everest. "Ovechkin is the standard-bearer of temperamental hockey for the 21st century," Marca wrote. The Guardian concluded that Ovechkin had set the record sooner than anyone expected.