Nearly two million Palestinians in dire need of humanitarian assistance — government

RABAT, April 21. /TASS/. The situation in the Gaza Strip and West Bank is worsening due to Israel’s action, with some two million people being in need of humanitarian assistance, which cannot reach the enclave, the Palestinian government said.

"Israel’s genocide war against the Palestinian people is escalating in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. This war is entering a new, deadly phase," the WAFA agency quoted it as saying.

Following the breach of the ceasefire on March 18, 2025, as many as 1,827 Palestinians have been killed and 4,828 more have been wounded in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip. Apart from that, more than 420,000 people have been forcibly displaced. "The public health system is ruined, bakeries are not working. Two million Palestinians totally depend on relief aid, which is not let to the Gaza Strip [by Israel]," the government said.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.