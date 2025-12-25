MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Svyato-Pokrovskoye in the Donetsk region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,445 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 265 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 215 troops, a tank and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 445 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 235 troops, a tank and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 65 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Novaya Sech, Novovasilevka, Pavlovka and Pisarevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Izbitskoye, Rybalkino and Staritsa in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 265 personnel, two artillery guns, 14 motor vehicles and two Israeli-made RADA radar stations in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka, Boguslavka, Grushevka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Nechvolodovka, Novosergeyevka and Podoly in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Nikiforovka and Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded enemy in the town of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center thwarted a breakthrough attempt by a Ukrainian air assault brigade in the southeast of Grishino in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "thwarted a breakthrough attempt by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault brigade in the southeast of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, which tried to retake their lost positions," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Volnoye, Grishino, Gruzskoye, Ivanovka, Krivorozhye, Maryevka, Sergeyevka, Udachnoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 445 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and five field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka, Gulyaipole, Pridorozhnoye and Ternovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Novoyakovlevka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 65 Ukrainian military personnel, 20 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations, and also an ammunition depot and three materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops struck the aerodrome and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck aerodrome and port infrastructure, sites for the production of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 472 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 472 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 104,953 unmanned aerial vehicles, 640 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,717 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,153 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,974 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.