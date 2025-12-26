DONETSK, December 26. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed up to a company of soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd separate assault brigade by a FAB-1500 bomb strike in the settlement of Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, adviser to the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"In Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian armed formations lost up to a company of personnel of the 92nd assault brigade as a result of a FAB-1500 strike," he said.

The Ukrainian military is trying to evacuate the wounded and dead personnel from the site of the strike and work is underway to clear the debris, he added.