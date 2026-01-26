Poll shows three-quarters of Europeans believe their country headed downhill

BRUSSELS, January 26. /TASS/. The bulk of Europeans (76%) are pessimistic about the future of their countries, with almost 80% believing that the next generation will have a tougher life than their parents, Politico reported citing a survey by FGS Global.

"It is clear that there is a very, very high degree of pessimism," Craig Oliver, co-global head of strategy at FGS Global, who previously served as a communications advisor to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, said about the survey. According to him, on the one hand, the survey should alarm European governments, while on the other hand, "It's in those moments, historically, when people are pessimistic that change and improvement can come."

In almost all countries, respondents believe that their country is moving in the wrong direction. The greatest pessimism was voiced in France (79%), Belgium (74%), Hungary and Slovakia (73% each). In only three countries was the majority optimistic - in Denmark (48%), Poland (46%) and Lithuania (38%).

Oliver posits that in these countries, people see top politicians as more competent in responding to challenges. In Europe as a whole, half of the respondents believe their governments are not making the right moves and are letting their people down.

The survey also showed that 57% of EU residents support the build-up of national armies. The largest share of such responses was recorded in Poland (82%), followed by the Scandinavian countries and Western Europe. Although the survey was conducted in November, before US President Donald Trump threatened to take control of Greenland by force, about two thirds of respondents did not expect the American leader's policies to improve the global economy, the global security situation or the development of their countries.

The survey was conducted on November 10-23 in 23 EU countries. At least 500 people were interviewed in each country, with a total of 11,700 respondents participating. The error does not exceed 4.4 percentage points.