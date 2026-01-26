Ukraine works to change Hungarian government — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, January 26. /TASS/. Ukraine is blatantly interfering in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hungary and will use any means to change the current government of the country, which will not allow it to join the European Union and will not give money for the war against Russia, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

"Last weekend, a qualitatively new stage of preparation for the Hungarian elections began. Ukrainians openly, shamelessly, putting aside all diplomatic decency, began to interfere very brashly in the elections in Hungary," he said during the Hour of Truth program on YouTube, recalling offensive statements by the leadership in Kiev addressed to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Szijjarto noted that the outcome of the April 12 polls is extremely important for Ukraine.

"If the sovereign national government remains in power, Ukraine will not be a member of the European Union. It will not be able to drag Hungary into the war and use Hungarian money to support its corrupt regime," he explained.

The minister said EU leaders would like to allocate $1.5 trillion to Ukraine over the next decade, of which 800 billion should be used for reconstruction, and 700 billion for military spending. Hungary opposes the plans and is beginning to collect signatures for a national protest petition to be sent to Brussels.

"The outcome of the parliamentary elections in Hungary is a key issue for Ukrainians," Szijjarto said. "They will use any means over the next 76 days to interfere in the elections and influence their results."

According to him, it can be assumed that a local branch of the Hungarian opposition party Tisza has been established in Kiev, and "[Vladimir] Zelensky and his foreign Minister [Andrey Sibiga] are running for election in Hungary. They know that if Tisza wins the elections, Ukraine will be given the green light on its way to the EU and it will receive all the money from Brussels," Szijjarto added.

He expressed confidence that the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party, led by Orban, would win and would not allow that to happen.