Kiev experiencing room temperatures of below 13 degrees Celsius, witnesses say

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Room temperatures in Kiev have remained below 13 degrees Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit) amid prolonged emergency blackouts and an interrupted heating supply, witnesses told TASS.

"Everybody is experiencing emergency power outages now. Blackouts last between 10 and 12 hours. And there are major problems with the water supply, with no hot water running at all," a Kiev resident said.

"The situation is even worse in nearby residential buildings where the heating supply is also interrupted amid blackouts. Most households that I know of are experiencing room temperatures of below 13 degrees Celsius," he added.

A female resident said it was very cold inside as the weather in Kiev has become colder in the past few days. "I would say it’s below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) inside. We are wearing warm clothes and blankets at home to keep warm," she said.

An emergency situation in the energy sector has been declared in Ukraine. Hours-long power outages have been reported across the country due to widespread damage to electricity generating and grid infrastructure. Kiev has been hit hardest, the authorities say.

Power outages have been reported in Kiev and the Kiev Region since the end of 2025 due to severe damage to electricity facilities in and outside the capital city. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klichko called on residents to leave the city, if possible, amid problems with heating and electricity supply, noting that half of all residential buildings were left without heating. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants have temporarily closed amid electricity supply interruptions.