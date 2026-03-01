Air defenses down 84 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 84 Ukrainian drones in the past three hours over Russian regions on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Moscow time on March 1 (11:00 a.m. and 14:00 a.m. GMT), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 84 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 34 UAVs were shot down over the Black Sea, 24 over Crimea, 11 over the Krasnodar Region, 7 over the Belgorod Region, 5 over the Azov Sea, 2 over the Kursk Region and one over the Bryansk Region," the statement said.