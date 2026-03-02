Brent crude oil price rises by 12.2% amid escalation in the Middle East — trading data

LONDON, March 2. /TASS/. The price of Brent crude oil on the ICE exchange rose 12.2% at the start of the trading week amid Middle East escalation, trading data has shown.

At 11:02 p.m. GMT, May futures exceeded $81 per barrel for the first time since June 23, 2025, trading at $81.79 (+12.24%). By 11:50 p.m., growth slowed to $78.88 (+8.25%).

According to Rystad Energy analysis, continued conflict in Iran and a halt of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a 20% price increase. LNG prices could rise by 25%, according to Financial Times experts.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit, announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some other key leaders of the Islamic Republic were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack, and the country declared a 40-day mourning.