China to intensify efforts to reform WTO in 2026 — Vice Minister of Commerce

BEIJING, January 26. /TASS/. Chinese authorities will intensify efforts to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) and stabilize the global economy in 2026, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Yan Dong said at a press conference.

"The year 2026 marks 25 years since China's accession to the WTO. We have come a long way from passively accepting and willingly following the organization's rules to actively participating and making our own important contribution. Going forward, China will participate in the WTO even more actively and openly," he said.

The Vice Minister noted that in 2025, global trade "was going through turbulent times and faced significant challenges." In this situation, China is "actively taking pragmatic measures to stabilize the international trade and economic order."

"We are actively involved in WTO reform. China has put forward proposals and initiatives within the organization regarding the safeguarding of fundamental principles such as non-discrimination. We have proposed a working approach that prioritizes stability, development, and reform, and this has received a positive response from many member states," the official said.

According to the Vice Minister, Beijing is engaged in various consultations regarding WTO reform and "supporting efforts to optimize its functionality." He underscored the need for reforms to be implemented "in the right direction."

Yan Dong also noted that China will continue to deepen cooperation with the Global South and help strengthen the capacity of developing countries to address issues discussed in international negotiations. He stated that this will allow these countries to "reap greater benefits from the multilateral trading system."