Russia boost electricity supplies to Turkey in 2025 — Inter RAO

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia exported 231 mln kWh of electric power to Turkey as of the end of the last year, which is four times above the volumes in 2024, said Alexandra Panina, the Management Board Member of Inter RAO, the Russian electricity imports and exports operator.

"Supplies to Turkey were indeed implemented in 2025. They did not stop. They were made in July, and in the fourth quarter of 2025. Total supplies to Turkey stood at 231 mln kWh last year," Panina said.

"This is a fairly good result. It is much higher, for example, the result of 2024, when just 60 mln kWh were supplied to Turkey," she added.

Russian electricity exports plunged by 12.8% to 7.435 bln kWh as of the end of 2025.