Revenues from sales of Venezuelan oil will reach $2 bln by end of February — Reuters

NEW YORK, February 27. /TASS/. Revenue from sales of Venezuelan oil under US control will total $2 billion by the end of February, Reuters reported, citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The US Energy Secretary expects that approximately 40 million barrels of oil will be sold by the end of the month at a price of approximately $50 per barrel. The official stated that Venezuelan hydrocarbons are sold to consumers in Asia and Europe.

Wright added that independent Chinese refineries will be able to purchase Venezuelan oil on the open market.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had struck civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced the seizure and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from the country.

On January 5, Maduro and his wife appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. US authorities accuse them of involvement in drug trafficking, allegations both defendants have denied.

Delcy Rodriguez, former executive vice president under Maduro, is serving as Venezuela's head of state. The US administration announced that the United States would assume temporary control of Venezuela and expressed confidence that Washington would secure compensation from Caracas for American oil companies.