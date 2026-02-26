Iran to thoroughly discuss sanctions issue at next meeting with US — foreign minister

TEHRAN, February 26. /TASS/. Iran plans to discuss sanctions in detail during the next round of indirect talks with the US on the nuclear issue, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following consultations in Geneva.

"We decided to discuss the issue of sanctions during the next round, focusing on specific details," Al Alam TV quoted him as saying. Araghchi noted that during Thursday’s consultations, the Iranian delegation "made its position clear" on this issue.

On Thursday, the third round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on the Iranian nuclear program, mediated by Oman, ended in Geneva. The parties agreed to continue discussions after consulting with their countries' leadership.