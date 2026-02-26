Iran, US achieve progress in Geneva, discussing elements of agreement — Araghchi

TEHRAN, February 26. /TASS/. The delegations of Iran and the United States, during consultations in Geneva, have achieved serious progress and begun a substantive discussion of elements of a future agreement on the nuclear dossier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated.

"I can say that over these several long and very intense hours, we have made good progress and have very seriously started discussing the elements of an agreement, both in the nuclear sphere and concerning sanctions," the minister emphasized following the third round of negotiations.

"Today was one of our most serious and longest rounds. The negotiations [lasted] about four hours in the morning and about two hours in the evening," the top Iranian diplomat has stressed. He clarified that the parties exchanged messages through Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, also acting as an intermediary in some instances.