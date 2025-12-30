MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Preparations for a potential military conflict with Russia have become a key focus of EU policy, giving European elites greater leverage to control domestic political processes, Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, said in an interview with TASS.

"At present, they [European leaders] are not considering the option of a direct military conflict with Russia. But they constantly talk about it," the senator said, adding that "the pre-war situation, or at least the situation they portray as pre-war, gives them greater opportunities to control political developments in Europe."

"Rhetorical, psychological, and political preparation for war is the main focus of their policy right now," Pushkov said. According to him, consolidating forces in the face of a fabricated Russian threat has become the new credo of Europe’s elites.