{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military use toxic agents against Russian army, civilians — Russian diplomat

Russia regularly shares relevant data with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the UN Security Council and General Assembly, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s international organizations department Kirill Logvinov said
© Alexander Yarik/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are using toxic agent against Russian soldiers and civilians, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"In violation of international commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), Ukrainian armed units systematically use toxic agents against Russian troops and civilian population in the zone of the special military operation. All such cases are documented by our competent agencies," Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s international organizations department, told TASS.

According to the diplomat, Russia regularly shares relevant data with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the UN Security Council and General Assembly and informs the world community about CWC violations by the Kiev regime and the actual situation in the zone of the special military operation.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Middle East conflict
Russia remains committed to its stance on need for establishing Palestinian state
According to the director of the Russian foreign ministry’s international organizations department Kirill Logvinov, Moscow stands for a real ceasefire and all-round humanitarian assistance,
Read more
Russian PM outlines key goals for government in 2026
"The first and the key task is to preserve and increase our people," Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Russia to test digital ruble use soon — PM
This is a challenging case, Mikhail Mishustin added
Read more
Syrian forces repel Nusra Front attack in Latakia Province
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit, Nusra Front militants shelled Syrian forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation area twice in the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian diplomat sees UK, France flirting with Kiev over nukes
Maria Zakharova noted that, over the past week, the media had downplayed the news by diverting global attention
Read more
Total capacity of Russian ports gain 25 mln tons in 2025 — PM
Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said earlier this month that the capacity of Russian seaports would add 21 mln
Read more
Battlegroup West destroy 59 heavy combat quadcopters of Kiev troops in one day
The fighters also eliminated 39 drone control points, Spokesman for the Battlegroup West Ivan Bigma says
Read more
Tehran ready for both peaceful and military scenarios — Iran’s top diplomat Araghchi
Abbas Araghchi said that his country is capable of effectively defending itself
Read more
US president mentions Russia twice in record State of the Union address
Donald Trump spoke of Russia in the context of the Ukrainian conflict and as he made a reference to the presence of Russian weapons off Venezuelan coast
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin speaks at Future Technologies Forum
Russia is proud that its scientists made a "sound contribution" to biosciences, the Russian leader said
Read more
Kiev is failing to stabilize the front near Slavyansk — Russian military expert
Andrey Marochko says that Ukrainian servicemen are unable to contain the advance of the Russian army
Read more
British, French embassies make cliched statements about nukes for Kiev
According to Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, there was no responsible, serious, or official high-level reaction
Read more
Vietnam-Russia ties model of healthy international relations — Vietnamese PM
Pham Minh Chinh said that Vietnam "consistently attaches great importance and strives for a steady development of traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with the Russian Federation in all areas"
Read more
Russia remains committed to its stance on need for establishing Palestinian state
According to the director of the Russian foreign ministry’s international organizations department Kirill Logvinov, Moscow stands for a real ceasefire and all-round humanitarian assistance,
Read more
US ultimatum to Kiev could end conflict in one day — British politician
"Until Trump does that, the war will continue," Leader of the Workers Party of Britain George Galloway said
Read more
Plans by Paris, London to give Kiev nuclear arms show they lost touch with reality — envoy
They are mistaken in hoping to avoid responsibility, Gennady Gatilov said
Read more
Ukrainian troops suffer heavy losses in Dnepropetrovsk Region — Russian security official
According to the source, the enemy is attempting to resist the advance of Russian troops, relying on surprise and taking advantage of weather conditions
Read more
Peace plan options, signals to Trump: what Putin aide said after Kremlin talks
The sides discussed several options for a peace plan, including territories, and agreed to continue contacts
Read more
Iran calls Trump’s comment about Tehran's nuclear ambitions 'empty chatter'
Esmaeil Kousari, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that before the February 26 negotiations on the nuclear dossier in Geneva Iran must maintain a high degree of readiness and "constantly monitor the actions of the enemy"
Read more
Iranian president says ready to speak to student protesters
Government officials should visit universities and strengthen the spirit of dialogue, Masoud Pezeshkian said
Read more
Medvedev meets with Xi in Beijing
Last time the deputy head of the Russian Security Council came to China was in December 2022
Read more
Sanctions, support of population, tasks for 2026: Mishustin’s report to State Duma
The premier mentioned six tasks facing the state in 2026
Read more
Russian troops liberate Grafskoye community in Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Vietnamese PM wants to boost economic ties with Russia
Pham Minh Chinh said that Vietnam-Russia relations have entered a new era of development
Read more
Ukrainian army trying to divert attention from failures to Odessa defenses — expert
Retired Colonel Timur Syrtlanov noted that all cities located in the combat area were always preparing for defense
Read more
National ensigns flown on Arctic rescue vessels
The vessels' equipment is 70% Russian-made
Read more
Russia to start production of Tu-214 airplane — PM
The certification of the medium-range airliner Tu-214 was completed in December 2025
Read more
Sanya airport's passenger traffic can reach 10 mln in 2020
Read more
US lawmakers expects authorities to share details about incident with boat off Cuba
The Representative from Florida Maria Elvira Salazar noted that she is closely monitoring reports
Read more
Tisza may become first "trash river" in Europe — environmentalist
"Rivers are used to deliver waste to the ocean instead of dump trucks in certain poor Asian countries," head of Green Patrol organization’s environmental projects Roman Pukalov said
Read more
Trump claims Iran has not promised to US to give up nuclear weapons
The US leader also says he will not allow Tehran to obtain the weapons
Read more
Share of oil, gas revenues in Russian budget to be less than 20% — Finance Minister
The Russian budget indicators for this year may be amended subject to the market situation, Anton Siluanov noted
Read more
Ukrainian army preparing Odessa region for all-round defense
Denis Nosikov, head of the regional department of the South territorial defense forces, noted that various fortifications are being constructed around the region
Read more
Tucker Carlson trying to talk Trump out of war with Iran — US expert
Andrew Napolitano believes that Trump's use of force against Tehran is practically predetermined
Read more
Russia could launch nuclear strikes on France, UK if they arm Kiev with nukes — Medvedev
"This is the proportional response that Russia has the right to," the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed
Read more
US Coast Guard refrains from comments on incident in Cuban waters
Earlier, the Cuban interior ministry said that a US-flagged boat entered Cuban waters and opened fire at approaching Cuban military
Read more
Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia to team up to counteract Ukrainian blackmail — Szijjarto
The minister also said that he had agreed with Serbia’s Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic to accelerate the preparation to build an oil pipeline between the countries
Read more
Russia initiated third stage of Eastern Range upgrade — PM
The second phase of the program was designed until late 2024
Read more
Russian troops liberate Rizdvyanka community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
German defense minister confirms no supplies of Taurus missiles to Ukraine
"Taurus will not resolve and will not end this war," Boris Pistorius underscored
Read more
Serbian interior minister hospitalized in grave condition — TV
According to the TV channel, Ivica Dacic has been placed on life support
Read more
Moldova, Transnistria to resume negotiations on February 26 after lengthy pause
The delegations will be led by Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Valeriu Chiveri and Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev
Read more
Russia’s Krasnopol-M2 guided shell exceeds Western analogues in accuracy — Rostec
The use of these guided munitions turns self-propelled artillery units and towed howitzers from area suppression weapons into a tool for the precise destruction of enemy targets, Rostec representatives said
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat outlines provisions of potential deal with US to Omani counterpart
Abbas Araghchi is leading the Iranian delegation to the third round of Oman-mediated talks with the United States
Read more
US-registered boat enters Cuban waters, opens fire — Cuban interior ministry
As a result of the clash, four Americans were killed and six were wounded
Read more
Russia considering proposal to help Cuba with fuel — Novak
"The intergovernmental commission for development of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Cuba is dealing with that," the deputy prime minister said
Read more
Press review: EU delays Ukraine association as US businesses demand Trump tariff refunds
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 25th
Read more
China to support development of Germany, other countries — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader stressed that was still following the path of peaceful development
Read more
Iran ready to engage with US or respond to its threats — parliament’s speaker
Iran makes it clear to the Americans in a direct and decisive way that all options are being considered, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said
Read more
United States making progress with both Russia, Ukraine — Vance
The US vice president also noted that the US administration is continuing diplomatic efforts to bring the negotiations to a point at which both Russia and Ukraine will consider their objectives sufficiently achieved and bring the conflict to an end
Read more
Guterres announces to Lavrov his intention to attend BRICS summit in Kazan — MFA
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated that Guterres' participation in the BRICS summit would provide "an interesting and substantial interaction with a power bloc in international relations that is visibly gaining authority"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russia’s stance on UK, French plans to hand over nuclear weapons to Kiev
Paris and London’s plans to transfer nuclear technologies to Kiev for the purpose of creating a bomb as bordering on insanity, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Yet-to-be created low-enriched uranium bank in Kazakhstan to be IAEA-managed
The bank’s operation will be liable to the legal and regulatory requirements of the host country, but all management functions will be performed by the International Atomic Energy Agency
Read more
China, Germany support UN and development of green technologies
Beijing and Berlin confirmed that they will encourage the expansion of interpersonal contacts and boost culture and sports cooperation
Read more
Msta-S crew hits Ukrainian fort in Dnepropetrovsk with Krasnopol shell
Live recording confirmed a direct hit on permanent firing positions and dugouts buried deep underground, as well as the destruction of enemy personnel and communications equipment
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP operating normally in wake of Ukrainian attack on thermal power facility
According to acting Energodar Mayor Maxim Pukhov, Ukrainian troops launched 15 artillery strikes on the city adjacent to the ZNPP
Read more
Ukrainian troops facing difficulties due to Starlink shutdown — commander
According to communications platoon commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the Ukrainian reconnaissance drones and FPV drones are now flying less frequently and the operation of their live monitoring and recording systems has been significantly reduced
Read more
Larry Summers to resign from Harvard over Epstein ties — CNN
Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said Summers has also resigned from his role as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government
Read more
Ukraine’s military unhappy with ineffective UAVs supplied by Western countries — media
The Ukrainian officer admitted that Ukraine’s allies were unaware of how quickly the situation changes during the conflict
Read more
Iran says to be more careful in talks with US, taking into account past experience
On February 26, Geneva will host the third round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States to resolve the situation around the republic's nuclear program
Read more
Litasco may go to arbitration due to external management of assets in Bulgaria
The measures taken by Bulgaria constitute breaches of its obligations under the applicable bilateral investment treaty and the Energy Charter Treaty, the company said
Read more
Ukraine suffers more than 1.5 million casualties since Russia launched special military op
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost about 65,000 servicemen since the beginning of 2026
Read more
US to authorize conditional Venezuelan oil resale to Cuba — OFAC
The favorable licensing policy is directed towards transactions that support the Cuban people, including the Cuban private sector, OFAC said
Read more
Inflation decline in Russia creates base for economic growth — Novak
"Inflation dropped from 9.5% to 5.6% as of the end of the last year," the deputy prime minister noted
Read more
Switzerland to apply paragraphs of 19th EU sanction package against Russia
Measures include the complete ban on purchases and imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and the ban on transactions with certain cryptocurrencies pegged to the Russian ruble
Read more
Merz says he asked China to use its influence to end conflict in Ukraine
The German chancellor said that signals from China are taken very seriously in Moscow
Read more
Kurchatov Center’s chief shows Putin model of lunar settlement, small nuclear power plant
Mikhail Kovalchuk noted that while developing the model, the researchers had an idea of covering it with a special cap
Read more
Russian UAV crews cut off power to Ukrainian facilities on Dnieper’s right bank
Despite difficult weather conditions and the enemy’s electronic warfare systems, Russian military personnel successfully completed their mission
Read more
Russian Army clears Berestok in Donbass region of Ukrainian troops — expert
Andrey Marochko says Russian fighters are advancing in three sectors
Read more
Situation in Russian fuel market stable — Novak
According to the official, fuel production volumes in Russia are above the requirements
Read more
West wants to escalate Ukraine conflict to global level — Russian delegation in Vienna
Those who are obstructing peace in Ukraine and sponsoring the war there cannot expect a place at the negotiating table to end it, Yulia Zhdanova added
Read more
UK, France readying to arm Ukraine with nuclear bomb — Foreign Intelligence Service
According to the SVR, the British and the French realize that their plot is "a gross violation of the international law, first of all the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and carries the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system"
Read more
Ukraine turned conflict with Russia into profitable business model — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian top diplomat, Ukraine receives from funds of the European Union more money than the entire Ukrainian economy may give
Read more
Iranian government confirms talks with US in Geneva on February 26
Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani added that Iranian Foreign Ministry officials will report on the progress of the consultations
Read more
Budget revenues from Sber Group over $17 bln — CEO
Herman Gref said that Sber Group paid $7.1 bln of income tax as of 2025 year-end
Read more
EC has sharply upgraded its 2023 GDP dynamics outlook for Russia to 2% from 0.9%
Russia’s GDP growth in each of 2024 and 2025 is expected at 1.6%, according to the report
Read more
Russia creates global level solutions for digital platforms — Putin
Russia is proud that its scientists made "a sound contribution" to bioscience, the head of state added
Read more
Consequences of Ukrainian attacks: seven people die, medical unit destroyed
Kiev struck the Kurkovichi village in the Bryansk Region using kamikaze drones
Read more
Those who blew up Nord Streams now blocking Druzhba pipeline — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto called it a disgrace that the EU has not yet completed its investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, which, he recalled, constitutes an act of state terrorism
Read more
Iranian foreign minister arrives in Geneva to participate in talks with US
The Foreign Ministry also said the Iranian delegation plans to meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi this evening to outline Tehran's position "on sanctions and the nuclear program"
Read more
Russia develops first tactical guided munition with range of over 100 km
The system was created in record time based on the experience of active deployment of guided munitions in the special military operation zone
Read more
Europe has imported over 60 bcm of LNG since start of heating season
Total fuel volume in UGS facilities equals around 33.8 bcm now
Read more
Ukrainian military use toxic agents against Russian army, civilians — Russian diplomat
Russia regularly shares relevant data with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the UN Security Council and General Assembly, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s international organizations department Kirill Logvinov said
Read more
If Kiev rejects talks, Russia to oust Ukrainian troops from new regions by force — envoy
Gennady Gatilov pointed out that Kiev "has to recognize the incorporation of the new regions into Russia and withdraw its armed forces from these territories"
Read more
Consequences of using nuclear bomb, Russian developments: Putin's statements
The Russian president said that Russia has promising defense and civilian developments, and some of them have not yet been publicly presented
Read more
Sixty-one foreign air carriers flying to Russia — Transport Minister
Plans for 2026 are to continue working on the upgrade of airport infrastructure and commission passenger terminals in Barnaul, Blagoveshchensk and Orenburg in particular, Andrey Nikitin added
Read more
Zelensky, Trump discuss upcoming meeting between US, Ukrainian delegations in Geneva
According to Vladimir Zelensky, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner also joined the call
Read more
Russia’s position on North Korea remains unchanged — source
North Korea carried out its new missile test early on November 29 after a 75-day pause
Read more
Russian coal exports to remain at 200 mln tons in 2026 — expert
The Asian coal market is currently experiencing a local reduction in output in China, as well as temporary supply disruptions in Australia due to flooding and plans to restrict production in Indonesia
Read more
Ukraine to resume oil supplies to Slovakia in March at the earliest — Fico
Kiev has repeatedly postponed the time for the restart of oil deliveries to Bratislava, with February 26 indicated as the latest deadline before
Read more
British army, air force begin preparations for deployment to Ukraine — Defense Secretary
Defense Secretary John Healey stressed he had already accelerated the allocation of $270 million so that the forces have the necessary equipment for deployment
Read more
Motorcade leaves Vnukovo-2 airport amid reports of Witkoff's arrival
The motorcade is heading towards Moscow
Read more
US abstains from voting on anti-Russian General Assembly resolution on Ukraine
A total of 107 countries voted in favor, while 12 were against, including Russia, Belarus, Iran and North Korea
Read more
Qatar’s investments in Russia exceed $13 bln, ambassador says
Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani noted that the Qatar Investment Authority invested "18.9% into the Russian oil company Rosneft, 24.99% into the St. Petersburg Western High Speed Diameter Project, 25% into Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, and another 25% into Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport"
Read more
Trump says he is working hard to facilitate Ukrainian conflict settlement
The conflict wouldn't have happened during his presidency, the official says
Read more
Russia has questions to Board of Peace’s Charter, mandate — diplomat
Director of the Russian foreign ministry’s international organizations department Kirill Logvinov recalled that the inaugural meeting of the US President Donald Trump-led Board of Peace was held in Davos on January 22
Read more
Trump states that United States seeks dominance in Western Hemisphere
The US president pledged to protect national interests, defend the country from "violence, drugs, terrorism, and foreign interference"
Read more
Russian coal exports up 7% annually in 2025 — Energy Minister
Russian coal exports totaled 211 mln tons in 2025
Read more
Giatsint-B howitzer crews disrupt rotation of Ukrainian troops in Dobropolye area
During airborne reconnaissance, an unmanned aerial vehicle operator of the group’s unmanned systems troops located hidden enemy positions
Read more
Russian tech firm to feature versatile underwater drone at Urals industrial show
The submersible vehicle is outfitted with precision navigation equipment, a communications system, and a broad range of tools to cope with various tasks under water
Read more
New Dutch cabinet missed opportunity to restore dialogue with Russia — embassy
The Russian embassy stressed that Russia has "duly taken note" of this signal from the kingdom’s authorities
Read more