Ukrainian military use toxic agents against Russian army, civilians — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are using toxic agent against Russian soldiers and civilians, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said.

"In violation of international commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), Ukrainian armed units systematically use toxic agents against Russian troops and civilian population in the zone of the special military operation. All such cases are documented by our competent agencies," Kirill Logvinov, director of the ministry’s international organizations department, told TASS.

According to the diplomat, Russia regularly shares relevant data with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the UN Security Council and General Assembly and informs the world community about CWC violations by the Kiev regime and the actual situation in the zone of the special military operation.