Confidence in possibility of continuing key rate reduction increases — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Participants in the discussion on the key rate of the Bank of Russia stated growing confidence in the possibility of continuing key rate lowering at forthcoming meetings, the Central Bank said in the summary of key rate discussions posted on its website.

"It was noted in conclusion of the discussion that the confidence in the possibility of continuing key rate reduction at forthcoming meetings became higher," the document reads.

Discussion participants noted at the same time that a higher average key rate than anticipated earlier might be required to ensure the steady return of inflation to the target in 2027.