MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The statements issued by the French and British embassies denying plans to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons appear to be nothing more than rehearsed cliches, lacking depth or credibility, according to Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev.

Earlier, media reports citing these embassies indicated that Paris and London had dismissed any intentions to supply Ukraine with nuclear arms. Kosachev criticized these responses, stating, "So far, we have seen no responsible, serious, or official high-level reaction. The comments from the relevant press services - particularly, in France, not even from the government ministries but solely from the embassy here in Moscow - are simply pre-cooked cliches that add no real value. They deny the findings of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service." He further pointed out that these statements fail to confirm that the involved countries are adhering to their obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Potential transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine

Russia’s intelligence service (SVR) has uncovered active efforts by London and Paris to facilitate such a transfer, including the covert movement of European equipment, components, and technology to Ukraine. Notably, the French TN75 warhead, derived from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile, is under consideration as part of this scheme. He also emphasized that Berlin has wisely chosen to abstain from participating in this dangerous venture.

In response to these allegations, Russian legislators have called on members of the British and French parliaments to thoroughly investigate these plans at both the international and national levels.

The Federation Council has proposed that the UN Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Review Conference of the Parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty conduct investigations into these alleged intentions, in accordance with their mandates. Russian officials warn that pursuing such plans would significantly escalate the conflict and pose a direct threat to the security of Russia and the broader European region.