MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Speculations about Ukraine’s preparation for a circular defense of the city of Odessa is an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to fill the media space amid their failures on the front, retired Colonel Timur Syrtlanov, a member of the presidium of the all-Russian organization "Officers of Russia" and a participant in the special military operation, told TASS.

"It’s simply Ukrainian neo-Nazis clogging the information space with internal defense issues, while all is not well on the front. So, let them prepare - this won’t hinder Russian troops," he said, commenting on the emerged information about the Ukrainian armed forces’ preparation for a circular defense of the Odessa region.

He noted that this is not unusual, as all cities located in the combat area are always preparing for defense.

Earlier, Denis Nosikov, head of the regional department of the South territorial defense forces of the Ukrainian army, said that the Odessa region was preparing for all-round defense. According to him, various fortifications are being constructed around the region, including anti-tank ditches, traps, and pitfalls. The region is also currently actively building up volunteer units from territorial communities. According to Nosikov, students and pensioners are recruited to carry out combat missions.