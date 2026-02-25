US lawmakers expects authorities to share details about incident with boat off Cuba

WASHINGTON, February 26. /TASS/. Maria Elvira Salazar, the Representative from Florida, has called on the US authorities to share more details about the incident with a boat off Cuba.

"I am closely monitoring reports that Cuban regime forces opened fire on a speedboat with Florida registration, leaving four dead and six wounded. This is an unfolding situation, and I am awaiting further details from U.S. authorities," she wrote on her X page.

Reuters reported earlier, citing the Cuban interior ministry that a US-flagged boat entered Cuban waters and opened fire at approaching Cuban military, who returned fire. According to the ministry, four Americans were killed and six more were wounded. Apart from that, the commander of the Cuban border patrol was wounded.